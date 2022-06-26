Mick Lynch said workers have “been inspired” by industrial action this week as he addressed a rally outside King’s Cross station.
The RMT general secretary said that the country needs a “redistribution of wealth” in an impassioned speech, calling on workers of the UK to unite and demand better conditions for all.
Lynch has won widespread support for his media work this week, and has been credited for doing “more for workers in two days than Sir Keir Starmer has in two years” owing to his ability to win people over to his cause.
Outside London King’s Cross station he told workers: “You have the power. A wheel doesn’t turn. A light doesn’t go on without us.”
Watch the clip in full below:
Related: Digging hole for himself? Keir Starmer to skip Durham Miners’ Gala but will Mick Lynch be top of the bill?