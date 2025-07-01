Angela Rayner has unleashed a social rent revolution with a new £39 billion programme set to deliver around 300,000 social and affordable homes.

The deputy PM said her plans will help transform housing over the next 10 years, which will drive up standards for millions of Brits.

Yimby Rayner added that 60 per cent of these affordable homes will be available for social rent, making them affordable for communities linked to local incomes. The 180,000 social rents would be six times more than the decade up to 2024 under the Tories.

Alongside this, a long-term plan is being published today to set out how the government will deliver the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, alongside driving up the safety and quality of homes.

Further measures include transformative changes to Right to Buy and other measures to protect council housing stock, unlocking investment in new and existing social housing, and increasing overall standards alongside a rallying call for the sector to step up and deliver.

It comes after Labour announced its plans to build 1.5 million new houses in the next five years.

Angela Rayner said: “We are seizing this golden opportunity with both hands to transform this country by building the social and affordable homes we need, so we create a brighter future where families aren’t trapped in temporary accommodation and young people are no longer locked out of a secure home.

“With investment and reform, this government is delivering the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation, unleashing a social rent revolution, and embarking on a decade of renewal for social and affordable housing in this country.

“That’s why I am urging everyone in the social housing sector to step forward with us now to make this vision a reality, to work together to turn the tide on the housing crisis together and deliver the homes and living standards people deserve through our Plan for Change.”