He is certainly racking up the air miles since his election as an MP. Nigel Farage will, for the fourth time since winning his seat in Clacton, be swapping the UK for the US at an upcoming speakers gig in New York – where he will be keeping some interesting company.

Why is Nigel Farage heading to the US this time?

The Reform leader has been heavily criticised for prioritising US politics over matters closer to home. Farage has defended his trips across the pond, stating that his ‘friend’ Donald Trump is in need of his support. It seems, however, that his support extends to other convicted felons.

In December, the Young Republicans will be hosting a swanky gala dinner, where the likes of Nigel Farage and Steve Bannon will be sharing a stage and advancing the ‘MAGA’ cause. Tickets for this shindig will be going for up to $30,000, reports The Mirror.

US Election ‘too close to call’

Farage has been incredibly vocal about members of the Labour Party who have flown to America to campaign alongside the Democrats this month, as a knife-edge election pits Donald Trump against Kamala Harris in just 10 days’ time.

However, the right-wing firebrand has denied the allegations of hypocrisy, in the face of his own recent visits to the States. This upcoming visit, at least, will come six weeks after the US Election has been decided – but all the same talking points are likely to be raised.

Nigel Farage slammed for speaking engagement alongside Steve Bannon

The Good Law Project have vented their frustration at Nigel Farage’s scheduled appearance, hitting-out at the MP for ‘further integrating himself with the far-right’. Incidentally, Steve Bannon will only leave jail next week – after serving a sentence for contempt of congress.

“People should be under no illusions about Farage and the far-right company he is desperately trying to ingratiate himself with. He is leaving his Clacton constituents behind and jetting off yet again to the US share a stage with Steve Bannon.” | Good Law Project