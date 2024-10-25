Netflix users have hailed the discovery of the 9875 code, which has changed the way they use the platform.

One of Netflix’s most popular genres is true crime documentaries and shows. Whether it’s series focusing on serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy or documentaries looking at unsolved crimes from the past, many of us go mad for a bit of grisly true crime.

But it can feel like every piece of television ever created is on Netflix sometimes, making it an often daunting task to try and trawl through countless shows before finally finding something you want to watch.

This is where the 9875 code comes in handy.

If you’re into true crime docs, then simply go to the search bar on the Netflix app and type in 9875.

This will pull up every single true crime movie and documentary available to watch on the platform, saving you from having to search them all out individually.

The hack has been shared widely on TikTok and has been an absolute game-changer for some.

One person wrote on social media: “Discovering code 9875 on Netflix was the best thing ever.”

Another said: “Netflix code 9875 really is something…”

And a third commented: “If you love true crime you’ll love this!! Enter the code 9875 in your search page on Netflix… you’re WELCOME!!”

The method isn’t foolproof, with some pointing out that shows such as Peppa Pig and Shrek Forever After came up when they typed in the code.

Don’t worry if true crime isn’t your thing though – there’s a ‘secret’ code for pretty much every genre imaginable.

