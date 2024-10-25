This might be one of the best policies ever put forward by a Conservative MP. Neil O’Brien, who represents constituents in south-east Leicestershire, has proposed a stinging set of punishments for several ‘impolite offences’ – with those disturbing the peace firmly in his sights.

Would you support fines for loud music on public transport?

The elected politician has taken to Substack this week, to rage against what he sees as a deterioration of Britain’s civil standards. As you’d expect, he touches on a number of hot-button, right-wing talking points. But he might just have found a more unifying cause here.

O’Brien, among other things, has suggested that passengers on public transport who choose to play music (or video/audio files at an amplified volume) out loud should be subject to large, instant fines. He wants the policy enforced by ‘more onboard staff’, in a bid to change societal norms.

“Going door-to-door chatting to constituents is an amazing reminder of the gulf between the SW1 conversation and the things that would actually make a difference in people’s everyday lives.”

“How many people reading this have heard people playing obnoxious music on public transport and weighted up saying something, versus the risk of trouble if you do?”

“People just value a civilised society in itself. I believe one of the things we should do is impose a national ban on playing music out loud on all public transport, enforced by staff onboard and with the use of large and instant fines.” | Neil O’Brien

Spitting crackdown, no more ugly buildings… and a national goal

His crusade doesn’t end there, either. Mr O’Brien also demands a ‘galvanising, national goal’ to reduce the amount of litter on our streets, along with the planting of more trees on residential streets. These, he claims, are policies that could genuinely cut through with the public.

The article lists several other ‘anti-disorder’ proposals, which include the following:

– “Have a crackdown on spitting – which is endemic in bits of London.”

– “Push and incentivise the vernacular replacement of ugly buildings, which are becoming increasingly common across Europe.”

– “Take action to stop e-bikes and scooters being stolen and/or ridden on pavements.”