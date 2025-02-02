Ice-hokey fans in Canada could be heard audibly booing the American national anthem after Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on goods from north of the border.

Spectators at the Ottawa Senators’ game against the Minnesota Wild let their thoughts be known after the US president imposed new levies, which he says are in response to his concerns about illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

The implementation of tariffs and the subsequent retaliation could mark the start of a new era of global trade wars.

Economists have warned the introduction of the import taxes by the US, and the responses from other countries, could lead to prices rising on a wide range of products, from cars, lumber, and steel to food and alcohol.

Consumers in all countries could see an increase in the cost of living if businesses decide to pass on higher costs to customers, with US industry groups already raising the alarm.

Ahead of Missesota’s game in Canada, fans could be heard booing the US national anthem when it was played before the game, as is customary in the NHL.

I have NEVER seen Canadians boo any national anthem….ever before in my entire life. pic.twitter.com/Fx7TXMSioJ — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) February 2, 2025

Canadians booing the U.S. national anthem isn’t something I ever thought I’d see, but this is what happens when you let a psychopath criminal with isolationist and protectionist policies back into the White House.pic.twitter.com/n0695YAPXk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 2, 2025

