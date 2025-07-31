The missing minute from Jeffrey Epstein’s jail tape has reportedly “been found”.

Much has been made of the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein saga in recent years, however, the matter has seriously ramped up in the last few weeks as American president Donald Trump becomes further embroiled in the matter.

Before his election back into office, Trump ran on one of his promises to release all of the Epstein files.

However, Trump, who is known to have been a friend of Epstein, like many other famous people, has started to go on the defensive about the matter with reporters constantly bringing up disgraced business man Epstein.

Many conspiracies and theories revolve around the death of Jeffrey Epstein on 10 August 2019.

Earlier this month, the US Justice Department (DOJ) released almost 11 hours of CCTV footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein died.

However, in what can only be described as throwing fuel onto the fire, the tape is missing one minute from the footage as the video jumps from just before 11.59pm to midnight.

Now, you don’t need a tin foil hat to think that is strange, however, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that this technical glitch was due to “outdated” technology “from 1999” and a tape transition, which occurs automatically every night.

This explanation is believable for sure, however, the plot has thickened once again after “a source familiar with the investigation” told the Daily Mail that the DOJ and FBI both have the “raw footage” of the missing minute.

This source did not say what was contained on that one minute of footage.

With the DOJ and FBI and Trump making constant U-turns and contradictions relating to this case, it is becoming difficult for people to believe that what is being said is the entire truth.

Both organisations had already claimed there was no evidence of an ‘Epstein client list’ only for Trump to come and say that some of the files would be released.

Judges then blocked this move.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to distance himself from his former friend Jeffrey Epstein as he continues to rant on about windmills and Sadiq Khan on his current visit to the UK.