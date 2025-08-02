A political campaign group has taken exception to Sky News and what it sees as their ‘excessive coverage’ of Reform UK this week. As a result, their latest course of activism has directed over 5,000 people to raise their grievances with the network.

Sky News accused of giving ‘excessive coverage’ to Reform

Best for Britain have created a petition-style platform, which allows users to attach their name to a pre-written complaint form. The document can be edited by those who register, and it is generating something of a buzz online.

On two separate occasions this week, Sky News decided to broadcast a press conference held by Reform in their own briefing room – the second of which featured party chairman Zia Yusuf interviewing party leader Nigel Farage. BfB argue that this effectively ‘outsourced editorial content’ to partisan figures:

“For a two days running, Sky News has broadcast a Reform UK press conference live from their new ‘briefing room’. On both occasions, the broadcaster has carried live coverage from Reform UK on their channel. They even prioritised it over coverage of England’s Lionesses parade.”

“Their new ‘briefing room’ is effectively a TV studio of its own, and if broadcasters carry the livestream they are outsourcing editorial content – and editorial control – to one political party.” | Best for Britain

Sky News broadcast of Reform presser deemed ‘not appropriate’ by critics

The second interview, which ran uninterrupted for 10 minutes on Tuesday 29 July, seems to be the main sticking point for the group. They are now encouraging more people to register their opposition to the coverage, and have openly questioned why Reform are receiving ‘special treatment’.

“On Tuesday 29 July, from 11:38am to 11:48am, Sky News showed Party Chairman, Zia Yusuf, interviewing Party Leader, Nigel Farage. This is not an appropriate interview for a broadcaster to show live to millions of people on their channel. No other party receives this treatment.” | Best for Britain

BBC also under-fire for air time given to Nigel Farage

Sky News aren’t the only media outlet facing a barrage of criticism for their editorial stance on Reform. Last month, the Liberal Democrats raised a formal complaint with the BBC, arguing that Nigel Farage was receiving an undue amount of air time.

Though Reform continue to ride high in the polls, the Lib Dems remain baffled that a party with five MPs appear to be getting more coverage than their own organisation, which currently has 72 MPs in the House of Commons. Neither broadcaster has formally responded to the accusations.