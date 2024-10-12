The release of Boris Johnson’s book may not have pleased the critics. However, for those who did not enjoy ‘Unleashed’, perhaps the parody version of his memoirs – titled ‘Unhinged’ – might feel like a more appropriate read.

Boris Johnson’s book sharing shelf space with parody version

A number of stores across the UK, including Waterstones, are stocking the book written by The Thick Of It‘s Ian Martin. He describes his send-up of the former Prime Minister as ‘the perfect book for that selfish egomaniac in your life’…

“Learn how to be more like Boris in this parody companion to Johnson’s own account of the last few years. Inside you’ll find easy-to-recreate social gambits, life rules and some great excuses that’ll get you out of all sorts of tricky situations.”

“Plus, you can also learn how to trivialise everything with buffoonery, rebuild reality using various self-centred techniques, and finally, smash everything to pieces. Then try to fix it. And then smash it again.” | Ian Martin for Waterstones

What you need to know about Unhinged

The hardback copy of Unhinged has been published by Bloomsbury, and the 128-page offering is going for £12.99. It is being marketed as the perfect parody gift for Christmas. So, depending on who you want to amuse or upset, you may already have your first stocking filler.

Released earlier this week, the Boris-bashing title has already made a splash on the shelves. Some stores have started placing Unhinged next to Unleashed, ensuring that anyone looking to buy BoJo’s musings has to also acknowledge its antithesis.

Book stores placing topical titles next to Boris Johnson’s book

The trend has made waves on social media, with many Twitter/X users enjoying the contrast. Some have also spotted Boris Johnson’s book next to titles such as ‘Surrounded By Liars’, ‘The Psychology of Stupidity’, and ‘How They Broke Britain’.

Indeed, the author of that latter publication – James O’Brien – condones these tactical placements:

This seems to be a thing. Booksellers are brilliant. pic.twitter.com/7suQAFqWz9 — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 11, 2024

Very funny, WHSmith, but congratulations to @booksellercrow and all the bookshops NOT selling Boris Johnson's book, even though it might make them money. It's #NationalBookshopDay on Saturday. Go and buy books. From actual bookshops. pic.twitter.com/7j0kfzNuoc — Anna Mazzola (@Anna_Mazz) October 11, 2024

Unhinged Boris spoof book catching up with his Unleashed crap memoir.⁦@CharlesTPowell⁩ pic.twitter.com/AXXmmPtd2D — William Chislett (@WilliamChislet3) October 10, 2024