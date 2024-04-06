Have I Got News For You panelist Ian Hislop has been lauded for his most recent appearance on the BBC show this week, after he ripped into everyone from senior government figures to tax-avoiding non-doms.

Ian Hislop delivers HIGNFY masterclass

The long-serving journalist, who has also made a name for himself as a stalwart of the show alongside fellow team captain Paul Merton, put his acerbic tongue to good use during Friday’s broadcast – and didn’t even try to hide his burgeoning contempt.

Host Clive Myrie discussed recent polling data with the panel. Last week, it emerged that the Tories could be left with fewer than 100 seats at the next election. Conveying surprise, Ian Hislop responded, saying he hopes the governing party ‘are left with none.’

BBC panelist shares scathing criticism

He was also scathing in regards to the knighthood dished out to Mohamed Mansour over Easter. The Egyptian businessman gave a £5 million donation to the Tories ahead of receiving his honour – prompting Hislop to call for legal action to be taken.

“This is specifically not allowed. Mr. Mansour used to be a Cabinet Minister in Egypy, he has given the Tories a huge amount of money, and immediately gets a knighthood. That seems straightforwardly corrupt. Shouldn’t they both be in jail?” | Ian Hislop

Ian Hislop doesn’t hold back

The astute observations didn’t end there, either. Ian Hislop also waded into the controversy surrounding Angela Rayner. The Deputy Leader has been accused of falsifying her council tax records by Lord Ashcroft.

However, the hypocrisy was not lost on the veteran panelist. He took aim at the vast sums of tax Mr. Ashcroft had avoided paying in the UK due to his non-dom status. Hislop certainly wasn’t taking any prisoners on this occasion…