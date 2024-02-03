With a General Election looming on the horizon, a number of prominent figures in the Conservative Party may be getting a little twitchy about their chances at the ballot box this year – and Jacob Rees-Mogg is named among a list of Tories staring down the barrel.

Which Tories are predicted to lose their seats at the 2024 General Election?

The MP for North East Somerset has, according to current opinion polls, fallen out of favour with his current constituents. Although the region has a strong core of Liberal Democrat voters, the larger threat appears to be coming from Labour.

As per the data from UK Polling Report, Labour are on course for a vote share of 38% in this seat. Rees-Mogg, however, is only fancied by about 35% of the local population, and 21% of voters are backing the Lib Dems.

LATEST SEAT PREDICTION: NORTH EAST SOMERSET



LAB GAIN FROM CON @Jacob_Rees_Mogg

MAJ: 3.2%



[UKPR Default] https://t.co/HKapkyHVOu pic.twitter.com/Si08D2MhEv — UK Polling Report (@PollingReportUK) February 1, 2024

Jacob Rees-Mogg in hot water, as Johnny Mercer faces photo-finish

It will be an incredibly tight race, and as we head further into the South-West, those narrow margins are also causing headaches for Johnny Mercer. The Conservative MP for Plymouth – who recently had a public spat with Carol Vorderman – is now looking over his shoulder.

That’s because ex-Navy man and Labour City Councillor Gareth Derrick currently LEADS Mercer by just 0.2% in the latest polls, after a 29-point swing turned a safe seat into a battleground. It’ll be a two horse race here, with 90% of the public expected to vote either Tory or Labour.

Last months in office? Top Tories sweating over local votes

Elsewhere, Andrea Jenkyns – a former minister under Boris Johnson – is also set to be ousted from her seat in Morley and Outwood. Known for flashing a middle-finger to the public after her Cabinet appointment, her time in office may be running out.

Around 50% of voters in her constituency are expected to back Labour, and Jenkyns now trails by eight points. If all else fails, at least GB News will be able to expand its roster of political presenters…