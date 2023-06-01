Donald Trump’s prize golf course has been blacklisted by British Open Championship organisers, meaning he is unlikely to ever host the famed competition at his resort.

According to reports in the Telegraph, the R&A, which manages the world-renowned event, is now flatly rejecting the prospect of selecting Turnberry in the near future.

One source suggested Trump’s only option would be to sell up as his ownership is still perceived as a serious security risk due to potential protests.

Four of the most spellbinding Opens have been played at Turnberry: the 106th in 1977, the 115th in 1986, the 123rd in 1994 and the last one in July 2009.

Donald Trump purchased the hotel and golf courses from Leisurecorp in 2014 for $60 million, and the resort was renamed Trump Turnberry.

In an interview with GB News during his last visit to the course on May 3, the former president’s son, Eric, said he had “spent a tremendous amount of money” redeveloping the course following advice from former chief executive of the R&A, Peter Dawson.

He said the Trump organisation has invested nearly $200 million in the property with the hope of attracting the major tournament.

“We’re going to make a couple of little minor adjustments but it’s fantastic. Everybody wants to see the Open Championship here – the players, it’s their favourite course, it’s the No 1-rated in Europe.”

