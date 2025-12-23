“Raid the mosques. Ban the Quran. Carry out mass deportations.”

These are the, now deleted, words posted by the far-right X account Inevitable West just days before Robert Jenrick told the account he was a “great admirer.”

I’ve been told the shadow justice secretary, who also said he “agrees” with the account on “what needs to happen”, has not made contact with the account since our story came out this time last year.

However, this has not stopped other Westminster politicians from continuing to engage with similar X accounts.

Rupert Lowe is “prolifically” sending his posts to multiple accounts at a time in a bid to “maximise attention” on Elon Musk’s platform, The London Economic has been told.

Alongside his Restore Britain group, a campaign he launched following his row with Nigel Farage to build a “policy platform”, he provides polling figures to some accounts early and offers exclusive access to his parliamentary activities.

And, last week, Tory MP and chair of the influential 1922 committee Bob Blackman also caught up with these accounts.

Blackman retweeted a post that showed an old video of Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary, attending a pro-Palestine protest outside a Sainsbury’s supermarket in 2014.

The tweet, posted by @Suffragent_, wrote of Mahmood: “She now pretends to support Jews after the Bondi Beach attack, but we all know the truth. Her loyalty is to Islam.”

The account regularly tweets far-right content, such as claims that it is women to “blame” for allowing migrant men into the UK, and adding that it is the “white man who saves the day again” in the aftermath of the antisemitic terrorist attack in Australia last week.

And – to bring it back to Jenrick – he called “bulls–t” on Zia Yusuf in June after he claimed a member of his team “accidentally pressed like” on an antisemitic X post.

The original tweet, from a well-established far-right account with a history of racist and antisemitic posts, read: “Reminder that Jenrick is a traitorous Zogbot with a Jewish wife and family.

“I’m sure its unrelated that he imported infinite brown savages to rape our women and children.”

These are a handful of examples.

I could go on and give a dozen more.

But I’ve got to ask: are these incidents all isolated or does Westminster have a problem with far-righ X accounts?

And has this been heightened by Elon Musk’s control?

Jenrick and the Tories were contacted for comment but neither replied.