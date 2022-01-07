A business owner has warned that the biggest Brexit consequences are still to come as new customs changes are introduced.

Speaking to Byline TV, Paulo said Brexit has been a “logistical nightmare” for his business, and 2022 could make things even worse.

Earlier this week Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said new changes that came into play on January 1st could result in some British businesses “giving up importing” in the same way many have given up exporting.

With the introduction of new barriers to trade with the bloc, Mr Rycroft said some businesses may decide it “isn’t worth the hassle”.

It echoes comments captured by Byline TV in a new video that captures the frustration of many businesses having to deal with life outside the EU.

Paulo said: “Brexit hasn’t happened.

“January 1st 2022 there’s going to be 100 per cent checks.

“And for those people blaming who are blaming the EU, it’s not the EU’s fault.

“We decided to leave the gym and now we can’t use the equipment anymore.

“So we voted for this.”

Watch the clip in full below:

“We all knew that time would tell. Well here we are and time is telling”



For Paolo, Brexit has been a logistical nightmare. Now 2022 is becoming even worse with new customs checks coming into force. pic.twitter.com/WRv3VYJ4vS — Byline TV (@BylineTV) January 4, 2022

