Wes Streeting could be heard calling Jeremy Corbyn “senile” after the former Labour leader raised a point of order in the House of Commons.

Corbyn, who currently sits as an independent MP for Islington North, tried to interject after once again being chastised by Rishi Sunak during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

Last week the London MP asked Sunak to correct the record and to “accurately reflect” his views rather than deliver “inventions made up by him or his office”.

He criticised the PM for giving a “wholly inaccurate representation” of his 2019 agenda on national security, saying he is living “rent free” in Sunak’s head.

Sunak has repeatedly used Labour leader Sir Keir’s support for Corbyn’s leadership as an attack line during PMQs.

After trying to clear up the record this afternoon there was a small altercation as Sir Lindsay Hoyle was forced to step in.

It prompted Streeting, the shadow health secretary, to suggest that the former Labour leader had “gone senile”.

