A Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking Christmas parties could examine Boris Johnson’s participation in a festive quiz, the Health Secretary has said.

The Prime Minister is facing calls to respond to claims that he broke coronavirus rules, with Labour claiming he might have misled Parliament.

Sajid Javid said it would be up to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to decide whether to include the quiz in his inquiry into parties reportedly held in the winter of 2020.

The head of the Civil Service is already probing claims of a December Christmas party and November staff leaving do at No 10, as well as festive drinks at the Department for Education.

Lies

Lawyer Peter Stefanovic has produced another viral video on the subject.

Now the probe is looking into Johnson’s role in Xmas festivities, he has clipped up various Ministers denying the PM had done anything wrong as the story broke.

As Peter writes in his tweet: “Covering up lies on the No10 Christmas party with more lies is not going to end well. Will Ministers never learn?”

It seems they don’t.

The clip has been viewed over 600,000 times already.

Watch

Covering up lies on the No10 Christmas party with more lies is not going to end well. Will Ministers never learn pic.twitter.com/D12z4BEPJI — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) December 12, 2021

Peter’s previous video calling out the PM’s lies has been seen almost 42 million times.

Now on a staggering 40 MILLION VIEWS! Despite an almost complete media blackout from UK News Channels working TOGETHER we have sent a powerful message. If it’s ruffling this many feathers now just imagine when it hits 50 million. Let’s keep going! pic.twitter.com/PlvEkEij1V — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 13, 2021

