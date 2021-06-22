











Is politics funny? Well not really, it is usually very depressing.

We might have a clown as a prime minister but we like to think the people in power are taking it seriously.

However, there can be brief moments of levity.

Today, one MP had the Commons laughing. In a session introducing bills and the dates in which they will be debated, Peter Bone, Tory MP and arch Brexiteer, made people giggle by bringing up his ‘Prime Minister Temporary Replacement Bill’.

Watch

Top bantz in the Commons when a Tory MP presents a “Prime Minister Temporary Replacement Bill”. pic.twitter.com/RClIYNHZEo — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) June 21, 2021

It isn’t just a way to get rid of Boris Johnson, much to many people’s chagrin.

He has attempted to pass a bill which will set in stone a formal line of succession in case a prime minister becomes ill or dies, for a long time.

Bone first brought the plan to the Commons in 2013 during the coalition government to stop Nick Clegg from taking power if David Cameron was unable to continue to lead the country.

On social media some people thought the idea of swapping Johnson out, even if for a short time, would be a good idea.

Here’s what people had to say:

Reactions

1.

Get rid of the word temporary & I’m for it 😆 — Natalie (@Natalie_Ross22) June 21, 2021

2.

Labour backbencher shouts “yes please” as Tory MP Peter Bone introduces his Prime Minister (Temporary Replacement) Bill in Commons — George Ryan 🏳️‍🌈 (@GeorgeMRyan) February 10, 2020

3.

Prime Minister (Temporary Replacement) Bill presentation got a great laugh in the Commons! — Cal Parrish (@CalParrish) June 21, 2021

4.

Prime Minister temporary replacement bill causes general amusement around the House — PARLY (@PARLYapp) June 21, 2021

