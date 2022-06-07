With Westminster ablaze with drama, it’s not a huge surprise that Nadine Dorries has taken centre stage this week.

The culture secretary – one of Boris Johnson’s most outspoken admirers – has set tongues wagging with her staunch defences of the prime minister’s conduct and on-camera blunders.

From waging a Twitter battle with Jeremy Hunt to mistakenly claiming that the UK is at war with Ukraine, Dorries has never been far from the limelight.

But it is a comedian’s impersonation of Dorries on Twitter which has been one of the most watchable moments – with many claiming that it’s even better than the real thing.

Sooz Kempner has gone viral time and time again with her online takedowns of Dorries – and her latest did not miss.

Check it out here.

Nadine Dorries rings MPs to get support for Boris Johnson ahead of tonight’s vote. pic.twitter.com/D2zP44aX5V — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) June 6, 2022

And now compare and contrast with the real Nadine. Who did it better? Let us know in the comments.

I didn't know the UK was at war with Ukraine? Oh my days. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/q5LWTwVBDT — indy swim 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@indy_swim) June 6, 2022

Related: Bet Nadine enjoyed it! Newsreader drops ‘Jeremy C**t’ clanger live on Sky