With Westminster ablaze with drama, it’s not a huge surprise that Nadine Dorries has taken centre stage this week.
The culture secretary – one of Boris Johnson’s most outspoken admirers – has set tongues wagging with her staunch defences of the prime minister’s conduct and on-camera blunders.
From waging a Twitter battle with Jeremy Hunt to mistakenly claiming that the UK is at war with Ukraine, Dorries has never been far from the limelight.
But it is a comedian’s impersonation of Dorries on Twitter which has been one of the most watchable moments – with many claiming that it’s even better than the real thing.
Sooz Kempner has gone viral time and time again with her online takedowns of Dorries – and her latest did not miss.
Check it out here.
And now compare and contrast with the real Nadine. Who did it better? Let us know in the comments.
