One of London’s most iconic chicken shops has teamed up with Gymbox to launch the ‘Chicken Shop Challenge’.

The one-night-only event will see Morley’s being transformed into a gym, with a live DJ on the becks and a range of free goodies available to take home.

Anyone who takes part in the cycling speed challenge will bag themselves free wings and a free day pass to Gymbox!

What’s not to like?!

If a chicken shop challenge isn’t your vibe but you’re in the mood for some wings and a gym session, fear not, as Gymbox has worked with Morley’s to create its very own Wonka-style golden ticket chicken boxes.

Anyone purchasing a Morley’s chicken box between 24th – 31st January could be one of the lucky 200 to find a Gymbox golden ticket hidden inside complete with a free one-day Gymbox pass.

Already hitting legs at Gymbox? Why not treat yourself to Morley’s famous wings, which will be available for all Gymbox members for free when they buy a meal at any Morley’s location. Members just need to flash their Gymbox app and use secret code “bossmangymbox101”.

Shan Selvendran, managing director at Morley’s, said: “Like Gymbox, we have a loyal and dedicated fan base, and love the community and support the brand fosters.

“Collaborating this season – when the mantra should be balance, not beating yourself up – makes so much sense.”

