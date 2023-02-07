Grant Shapps had a rough ride on the Andrew Neil show after he was challenged on the Conservative’s record after 13 years in power.

Research revealed last year that the average family in countries such as Poland and Slovenia will be better off than a UK household by the end of the decade.

The FT’s John Burn-Murdoch crunched the numbers on wealth inequality in the US and UK, finding that both countries have become “poor societies with some very rich people”.

Those in the bottom percentile have a worse standard of living than the poorest in countries in western Europe.

NEW: income inequality in US & UK is so wide that while the richest are very well off, the poorest have a worse standard of living than the poorest in countries like Slovenia https://t.co/gtHvhNsnuT



Essentially, US & UK are poor societies with some very rich people.



A thread: pic.twitter.com/fXFsULsrQ3 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) September 16, 2022

The analysis shows that the average Slovenian household will be better off than its British counterpart by 2024, while the average Polish family will move ahead before the end of the decade.

Discussing the Conservative’s record in government on Channel 4, Andrew Neil put the research to Shapps, prompting a pretty awkward reaction.

Watch the clip below:

‘We’ve made Britain poorer than Slovenia, is that an election winning slogan?’@AFNeil challenges Business Secretary @GrantShapps on the Conservatives’ record after 13 years in power. #AndrewNeilShow pic.twitter.com/i0MSPERJDc — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 5, 2023

Related: Nicola Sturgeon publishes her personal tax returns dating back to 2014