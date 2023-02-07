Nigel Farage has called for a referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Court of Human Rights.

Following speculation that Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman could introduce immigration legislation that will take Britain to the “boundaries” of international law, the former UKIPer called for Brits to have a say in whether they feel the country’s future is within the peacekeeping international court.

Writing in The Telegraph, he said: “Only a dramatic political insurgency will genuinely get the ECHR issue onto the front pages – and it needs to be there.

“However you spin it, the only way Britain will ever leave the ECHR is via a national referendum.”

Senior figures within the Tory Party have suggested that if the ECHR in Strasburg rule that the plans are unlawful, Sunak could go as far as withdrawing from the convention altogether.

“The PM has been clear he wants to introduce legislation that meets our international obligations,” a source told the Times.

“This bill will go as far as possible within international law. We are pushing the boundaries of what is legally possible, while staying within the ECHR. And we are confident that when it is tested in the courts, we will win.

“But if this legislation gets onto the statute book and is found to be lawful by our domestic courts, but it is still being held up in Strasbourg, then we know the problem is not our legislation or our courts.

“If that’s the case, then of course he will be willing to reconsider whether being part of the ECHR is in the UK’s long-term interests.”

Responding to the news, Labour MP Chris Bryant pointed out that such a move would mean Britain loses its seat in the Council of Europe, joining a group with Russia and Belarus.

