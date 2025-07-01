Donald Trump has launched his latest money-grabbing scheme by releasing a presidential fragrance.

Yes, just when you thought there was no way he could try to extract more money from his devoted supporters – having previously launched Trump watches, trainers, coffee table book, bibles and most recently a Trump mobile – he comes along with a fragrance.

The ‘Victory 45-47’, referencing his two presidential stints, is apparently unisex and comes with a gilded statue of the president.

Announcing the fragrance in a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called “Victory 45-47” because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The male fragrance will “blends rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish” whilst the perfume for women has been described as capturing “confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”, and is described on the product website as a “sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”

The bargain price for these fragrances? A mere $249 (£190) a bottle.

Reacting to the product launch on social media, one person said Trump had reached “new frontiers of grifting.”

new frontiers of grifting pic.twitter.com/Ol3ujgZpWb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2025

Someone else said the fragrance was “too embarrassing for words.”

It’s too embarrassing for words. pic.twitter.com/OcQEKYbsug — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 1, 2025

This isn’t the first fragrance Trump has released. Never one to miss a chance to fleece his supporters, the Republican launched a ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ line of fragrance and perfume in December last year following his election win.