Donald Trump has launched his latest money-grabbing scheme by releasing a presidential fragrance.
Yes, just when you thought there was no way he could try to extract more money from his devoted supporters – having previously launched Trump watches, trainers, coffee table book, bibles and most recently a Trump mobile – he comes along with a fragrance.
The ‘Victory 45-47’, referencing his two presidential stints, is apparently unisex and comes with a gilded statue of the president.
Announcing the fragrance in a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “Trump Fragrances are here. They’re called “Victory 45-47” because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”
The male fragrance will “blends rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish” whilst the perfume for women has been described as capturing “confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”, and is described on the product website as a “sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”
The bargain price for these fragrances? A mere $249 (£190) a bottle.
Reacting to the product launch on social media, one person said Trump had reached “new frontiers of grifting.”
Someone else said the fragrance was “too embarrassing for words.”
This isn’t the first fragrance Trump has released. Never one to miss a chance to fleece his supporters, the Republican launched a ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ line of fragrance and perfume in December last year following his election win.