It seems that during the state opening of parliament Priti Patel was heard congratulating Richard Holden, the MP for North West Durham, for his involvement in the latest lockdown-busting scandal.

Holden has led the charge against Sir Keir Starmer over the so-called “beergate” incident, which took place in Durham in April 2021.

Of course, we can only speculate on what she was thanking him for.

Sir Keir was videoed in an MP’s constituency office in Durham on April 30, drinking from a bottle of beer during a by-election campaign.

Polling

It comes as new polling shows voters are more focused on the cost of living than Partygate or Beergate, but are more likely to want Boris Johnson to resign than Sir Keir Starmer.

Half of the people surveyed between May 6-10 told polling company Ipsos they thought Boris Johnson should resign while only 36 per cent thought the same of Sir Keir Starmer.

Additionally, it was only a week or so ago that it was revealed in the Mirror that Holden had a group work curry in the same week as Starmer’s pizza meeting.

Watch

In the clip shared by Sky News Patel is seen congratulating Tory MP Richard Holden, seemingly in reference to his calls for police to reinvestigate the “beergate” controversy involving Sir Keir Starmer, who denies any wrongdoing.

Priti Patel is seen congratulating Tory MP Richard Holden, seemingly in reference to his calls for police to reinvestigate the "beergate" controversy involving Sir Keir Starmer, who denies any wrongdoing.https://t.co/TGB2wIm526 pic.twitter.com/Kn8wfMXZno — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 10, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people thought this was at the very least a bit dubious:

1.

Seems a small thing but this is the Home Secretary 'allegedly'🤣 showing support for the police to be influenced into re-investigating an opponent. https://t.co/39xr5TO8Ef — Sir Steve Farrugia (@SteveFarrugia8) May 11, 2022

Seems a small thing but this is the Home Secretary 'allegedly'🤣 showing support for the police to be influenced into re-investigating an opponent. https://t.co/39xr5TO8Ef — Sir Steve Farrugia (@SteveFarrugia8) May 11, 2022

2.

Rotten to the Core … https://t.co/4ppuYYdYy9 — Paul 👍 (@planetmailcom) May 11, 2022

3.

4.

5.

6.

And then maybe this is the real story?!



OK, sorry if this seems trivial but I've just discovered RICHARD HOLDEN IS 37? 😮😮😮😮https://t.co/pvLFaCFwBc — seonaid mcgill (@millymoo97) May 11, 2022

Related: Mail and Sun accused of running favourable coverage of PM after receiving multi-million pound Covid ‘bung’