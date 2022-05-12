Google searches for ‘Can’t pay bills’ have exploded by 1,049 per cent in the UK, according to new analysis.

Online interest in the distressing search term skyrocketed to more than ten times the average volume on 10th May 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis intensified.

According to the latest polling, voters are more focused on the cost of living than Partygate or Beergate, which have dominated national headlines.

Only 30 per cent of people said the question of whether the Prime Minister stuck to the rules was important in informing their opinion of Boris Johnson, compared to 47 per cent who cited his policies on the cost of living.

For Sir Keir Starmer, 19 per cent said they based their opinion on whether he followed Covid laws while 42 per cent said his policies on the cost of living mattered.

A spokesperson from Boiler Central, which conducted the research, commented on the findings: “The cost of living has skyrocketed this year, with inflation being at a 30 year high at 7 per cent.

“This has led to the cost of everything increasing, such as food and fuel, but the highest rise has been seen in household bills, which have gone up by nearly £700 on average.

“One crucial reason for bills is due to energy companies seeing wholesale prices increasing around the world, and these increased costs are being passed on to their customers.

“These findings offer a fascinating insight into the reaction to the rising cost of living and it will be interesting to see if it continues into the Summer.

“It will also be interesting to see how the government reacts and if they will implement grants or schemes to help those struggling to pay their bills.”

