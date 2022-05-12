Meditation could combat post Brexit blues, according to new research.

Mind therapy that helps focus on forgiveness and warmth reduces feelings of polarisation, say psychiatrists.

The finding is based on a study of 501 remainers and 433 leavers.

Participants were randomly assigned to listen to one of two 10-minute audio-guided recordings.

One instructed listeners to bring friendship and kindness to themselves and to others.

The other instead featured educational information about meditation.

The researchers then assessed ‘affective polarisation’ – the divide between positive feelings toward one’s own political group and negative feelings toward the other.

National psyche

Lead author Dr Otto Simonsson, of the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, said: “Statistical analysis of the results found lower levels for people who listened to the meditation versus those who listened to the informational recording.

“Additional questions answered by the participants suggested the underlying psychological mechanism for this effect may involve an increase in perceived commonality between sides for those who listened to the meditation.”

Brexit’s victory pierced the national psyche. Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union has affected some people’s mental health – causing anxiety and depression.

Dr Simonsson said: “The European Union Brexit referendum has divided the British electorate with high levels of animosity between those who affiliate with the Remain and Leave side of the debate.”

Following the 2016 vote, the use of antidepressants rose by 13 per cent.

Dr Simonsson said: “These findings suggest an audio-guided befriending meditation could help boost perceived commonality between opposing political groups, and thereby reduce affective polarisation.

Tension

“Such a strategy could be employed in public campaigns in the UK to address polarisation between remainers and leavers.”

Observers need to go back to the Second World War to find tension comparable to that brought on by Brexit.

The study in PLOS ONE follows recent research in the US that found the technique helped heal wounds between Democrats and Republicans.

Dr Simonsson and colleagues suggest various areas for future research.

It may open the door to meditation-based smartphone apps that impact affective polarisation.

Dr Simonsson said: “The results in this study build on previous findings and provide additional support for the potential benefits of meditation in political contexts.”

