This is the cringeworthy moment Donald Trump suggested Spain was part of the BRICS nations as he threatened to whack the group of nations with 100 per cent tariffs.

Speaking during a public signing of executive orders the president included the European nation in the ‘BRICS’ grouping which initially comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, and China, but now consists of 10 nations.

The other nations are Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

“And yet are they a BRICS nation?”, Trump initially asked the reporter, only to then state “Spain is a BRICS nation. Do you know what a BRICS nation is? You’ll figure it out.”

“If the BRICS countries want to do that, that’s OK, but we’re going to put at least a 100 per cent tariff on the business they do with the United States,” he continued.

