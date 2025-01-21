Sir Keir Starmer shut down a question from GB News asking whether he ‘regrets’ blaming the far-right for the violence and unrest in England last summer.

The prime minister was speaking about the public inquiry into the Southport attack where three young girls were stabbed to death by Axel Rudakubana, 18.

The horrific attack sparked riots across the country following false clams on social media that Rudakubana was an asylum seeker.

On Monday, Rudakubana pleaded guilty to the killing of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, as well as admitting 13 other charges.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a public inquiry into how the 18-year-old, who had been referred to anti-extremism authorities on three occasions, “came to be so dangerous.”

On Tuesday morning, Sir Keir gave remarks from Downing Street to give more details about the inquiry. The PM also addressed claims there had been a ‘cover-up’ after Rudakubana’s terror links were only revealed by the government once the riots had subsided last summer.

Some have claimed disclosing more information about Rudakubana with the public could have prevented the violent riots.

After Starmer’s speech, GB News journalist Christopher Brown asked him whether he ‘regrets blaming the far-right’ for the unrest last summer, adding: “Was it a far-right issue or were some people entitled to be concerned and upset?”

Starmer responded: “Responsibility for the violence lies with them who perpetrate it.”

The Labour leader recalled “seeing the impact” the Southport stabbings had on the police officers and ambulance staff who had been at the scene. He said those same officers were “putting their riot gear on and having bricks thrown at them.”

“I don’t think anyone can justify that and nor should they,” he added.

The prime minister explained that the government did not initially disclose all the information it knew about Rudakubana because there was a risk doing so could have caused the trial against the teenager to collapse.

Rudakubana will be sentenced on Thursday (January 23).

