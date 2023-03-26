This was, quite literally, a little on the nose from Sophy Ridge. The Sky News host gave Michael Gove a comprehensive grilling on Sunday, after the Levelling Up Secretary confirmed that the government would seek to ban nitrous oxide – otherwise known as laughing gas.

Michael Gove renews war on drugs – with proposed laughing gas ban

Recorded misuse of laughing gas has soared amongst teenagers and young adults in recent years. Many of those who inhale the mind-altering substance are doing so in public spaces – something that Gove and his colleagues are eager to stamp out.

However, if the Tories follow-through with these plans, they would be out of step with guidance published by The Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD). They have recommended that laughing gas SHOULD NOT be outlawed by the government.

Gove is adamant, though, that the policy is crucial for cutting down on anti-social behaviour:

“We are doing this because if you walk through any urban park you will see these little silver cannisters which are the evidence of people regarding public spaces as arenas for drug taking. It is unacceptable, these should be safe spaces for children.” | Michael Gove

Not a sniff of irony, Michael?

Conservative Party ministers are no strangers to taking a hardline on recreational drug usage. But a few observers have questioned if Michael Gove really has a leg to stand on. The experienced politician has previously admitted to taking cocaine ‘on more than one occasion’.

This was an issue raised by Sophy Ridge earlier this morning. She confronted Gove about his own history with narcotics, challenging his authority to hand out criminal records for other offenders. Mr. Gove, however, insisted this was the right course of action

“The advistory council on the misuse of drugs recommended against making it illegal… you’ve done drugs yourself, you’ve admitted to taking cocaine on a number of occasions.. are you really going to give people a criminal record for taking laughing gas?” | Sophy Ridge

You can see Michael Gove’s response to the question here: