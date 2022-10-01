Flights at Doncaster Sheffield Airport will start winding down this month after owners Peel Group announced it would be closing.

The move will cost thousands of jobs and affect dozens of major routes as the airport runs several thousands of flights a year.

Peel Group said the closure was due to a ‘lack of adequate forward revenues and high operating costs’.

Wizz Air, one of the airport’s largest operators, has already scrapped its flights, leaving just TUI journeys. Some of the most popular destinations from Doncaster Sheffield include Lanzarote, Tenerife and Bucharest.

In September, responding to a question from Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, Liz Truss said the government will “make sure we do protect this airport.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Here's @trussliz full #pmqs answer to Don Valley MP @NickFletcherMP on Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which is threatened with closure.



The new PM says the government will "make sure we do protect this airport."



How? We await more details from the new Transport Secretary soon… pic.twitter.com/YXjiogLR5n — Harry Horton (@harry_horton) September 7, 2022

