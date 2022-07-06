A few weeks ago Boris Johnson announced that he wanted to pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after the UK’s break with the European Union.

The UK Government is preparing to open a consultation on how to further incorporate imperial measurements in Britain.

The UK currently uses a mix of imperial and metric, with speed limits in miles per hour rather than kilometres, and milk and beer bought in pints.

But when under questioning today at the Liaison Committee, after he had a nightmare PMQs, he struggled to get his numbers right.

He was asked how many ounces are in a pound.

You can see how well he did!

"How many ounces are in a pound, prime minister?"



SNP's Angus MacNeil quizzes Boris Johnson about imperial measurements at the Liaison Committee.



Reactions

Here are some reactions to his epic fail:

Boris Johnson, whose government celebrated a potential return to imperial measurements post-Brexit



…can't tell the Liaison Committee how many ounces are in a pound.



Almost like all of that was nothing more than a bid to stoke the culture war. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 6, 2022

Boris Johnson just said in the Liaison Committee that because he was educated all over the world… he can also calculate in metric.



Not the brightest statement. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2022

SNP guy is roasting him. Good luck #Scotland go get your freedom, who can blame you, if I had a way out I'd prob vote #Yes 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/AP53XdOQ0c — sheila johns 🏴‍☠️ (@frontierqueen) July 6, 2022

Even I know this and I’m dead young 👇🏼😂 https://t.co/sVF7IIFuse — ko44 (@hangingon2022) July 6, 2022

