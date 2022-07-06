Boris Johnson met Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev without officials present while foreign secretary, he has told MPs.

The Prime Minister said he “certainly” met the former Evening Standard proprietor, an ex-KGB officer, in Italy, after being asked to confirm details of previous encounters while attending the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

It comes amid an investigation by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee over the appointment of Mr Lebedev’s son, Evgeny Lebedev, to the House of Lords.

National security risk

The appointment has been shrouded in controversy after The Sunday Times alleged security services withdrew an assessment that granting the peerage posed a national security risk after the Prime Minister intervened.

Asked by Labour’s Dame Diana Johnson if he met with Alexander Lebedev without officials on April 28 2018, Mr Johnson replied: “I certainly have met the gentleman in question who used to be the proprietor of the London Evening Standard when I was mayor of London.

“I certainly am not going to deny having met Alexander Lebedev, I certainly have.”

Mr Johnson added: “I have certainly met him without officials.

“I met him on a very few occasions.

“On the occasion you are mentioning, if that was when I was foreign secretary, then yes.”

Mr Johnson said he reported to officials that he met Mr Lebedev.

Watch

Diana Johnson – Did you meet with the former KGB officer, Alexander Lebedev, when you were Foreign Secretary without officials on the 28th of April 2018?



Boris Johnson – "I have certainly met him without officials…" pic.twitter.com/N24hmjqdjX — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 6, 2022

Reactions

This admission was not missed:

1.

Wow. @BorisJohnson finally confirmed something he has previously ducked repeatedly. Asked by @Meg_HillierMP whether he met ex-KGB spy Alexander Lebedev without officials when he was Foreign Secretary he replies: "I probably did." — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 6, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson admits to Liaison Committee that *while foreign secretary* he did have meeting(s) with Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev without any officials. — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 6, 2022

3.

Boris Johnson looking and sounding very distracted after his Alexander Lebedev meeting admission to the Liaison Committee.



This is bad news for him. — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2022

4.

It's fortunate he's having such a good day otherwise. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) July 6, 2022

5.

"I certainly met [Alexander Lebedev] without officials"



When you were Foreign Secretary?



"I think I probably did"



On the incident in question? (after Salisbury poisoning)



"Yes"



This is an incredible admission. Lebedev is on the sanctions list of Canada over Russian invasion. pic.twitter.com/EQejtRb7qz — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 6, 2022

6.

Boris Johnson admits (for the first time?) that he met with former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev without officials when he was Foreign Secretary – days after a crucial NATO summit on the Salisbury poisonings — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) July 6, 2022

7.

Reminder: Lebedev is now sanctioned by Canada. He is alleged to remain close to the Kremlin, and has investments in Crimea.



Ex-KGB spy was forced to quit his role Independent's parent company recently.



PM's ally, his son Evgeny, derives his wealth and influence from his father. — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel_Pogrund) July 6, 2022

8.

Good that the liaison committee is getting into Johnson’s meetings with Lebedev. If Johnson had set out to paralyse this country at Putin’s behest he really couldn’t have done any better. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) July 6, 2022

9.

An astonishing acknowledgement by Boris Johnson that he met former KGB officer Alexander Lebedev, while Foreign Secretary. He did so without any other officials or staff present, in Italy. Johnson was cagey on whether he even declared this meeting. Imagine that was Jeremy Corbyn. pic.twitter.com/SeKJXcfnpY — Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) July 6, 2022

Related: PMQs: Dead parrot Johnson left with dotty Dorries, the horse whipster and the most boring psychopath ever