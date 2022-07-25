A clip of John Redwood dismissing fears over long queues at Dover has resurfaced following days of disruption on the south coast.

Traffic is building once again this morning amid fears that the severe disruption seen in recent days could return to Kent throughout the summer.

Ferry operator DFDS told passengers that there were “queues of around an hour” for French border checks on Monday morning, and to “allow a minimum of 120 minutes before your departure to complete all controls”.

P&O Ferries wrote on Twitter: “The queues have picked up and it is taking approximately one hour to clear passport control.”

Passengers were forced to wait for several hours on Friday as bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for miles marred the journeys of tens of thousands of families at the start of the school summer holidays.

The scenes have made a mockery of the many Brexiteer promises that such an outcome was never possible.

Campaign group Led by Donkeys parked a video display van in the traffic to remind MPs such as Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg of what they had previously said.

Taking back control of our borders pic.twitter.com/wSmr4YcnhT — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) July 25, 2022

But one particularly hilarious moment they missed out came courtesy of John Redwood, who made jokes about the matter in 2017.

He told the Commons: “There’s another one that they are constantly telling us, which is that there will be lorries queueing all the way back from Dover.

“I’m not quite sure how because that would mean they were queueing in the sea?”

Watch the clip below:

I love how he can't imagine how a queue might work in practice — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 24, 2022

Related: It’s not Dover yet: As new ‘hotspot of holiday hell’ named