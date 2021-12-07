The PM has declined to repeat a claim from Downing Street that staff did not hold a Christmas party in No 10 during Covid restrictions as further details of the alleged bash emerged.

Boris Johnson instead insisted no rules were broken as the Times reported that staff wore festive jumpers and were asked to bring “secret Santa” gifts.

They were reported to have brought alcohol and food to the event said to have been attended by dozens of colleagues on December 18 last year when London was in Tier 3 restrictions banning social mixing indoors.

Lies

This is one of many examples of murky goings-on in Johnson’s government.

So should MPs and the PM be called out for lying, or do we at least deserve a full explanation of what has been going on?

Well, on Politics Live it appears that Tory MP Nicki Aiken isn’t too happy about people having the cheek to question if the government is deceiving us.

BBC Politics tweeted the clip and wrote: “Conservative MP Nicki Aiken says calling MPs liars “filters down into the public” and causes distrust, “there’s a huge difference between debate and abuse” MPs need to encourage ministers “to tell the truth”, Labour MP Dawn Butler says.”

Watch

Conservative MP Nicki Aiken says calling MPs liars "filters down into the public" and causes distrust, "there's a huge difference between debate and abuse"



MPs need to encourage ministers "to tell the truth", Labour MP Dawn Butler sayshttps://t.co/xemZ7FCjU3 #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/C7KlLFhK5E — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 6, 2021 “

Reactions

1.

Dawn Butler handles this with wonderfully calm patience.



In a conversation where you have to explain the importance of keeping to truth in parliament… that’s quite something.pic.twitter.com/XlKgLnj85b — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 7, 2021

2.

3.

Wow. "It is more important to the public that we pretend we don't tell lies than we actually don't tell lies." Is quite the gaslight, what? — DrT (@DrTimData) December 7, 2021

4.

Dawn Butler came across as dignified, rational & calm on #PoliticsLive .



The Tory MP, on the other hand, was sneering, dismissive, doing her best to defend the indefensible & sounding very unprofessional.



This is the current calibre of the #Tory party https://t.co/IQZvpc26og — Jill Gore (@JillGore8) December 6, 2021

5.

Dawn Butler's calmness, dignity and composure here is magnificent⭐️



Absolute gaslighting for a Tory MP to claim that calling the liar "a liar" feeds distrust. No, the liar being a liar feeds distrust. https://t.co/0fiOAiRiDl — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) December 6, 2021

6.

It's exhausting! The only think I'm trying to do is to get ministers to tell the truth.



Why are Tory MPs so scared of the truth? They continue to use the pandemic as a cover, but people are not stupid. https://t.co/O2guQ1CSF3 — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) December 6, 2021

7.

Jo Coburn really being tough on Dawn Butler but shes handling it well.. How come she never treats Tory mps like that #politicslive — maureen hamill#blm (@MMaureen01) December 6, 2021

8.

If Conservatives want people to stop calling them liars and the roll back the public mistrust of Conservative politicians, there's a simple solution.



Stop bloody lying…. — James Archer #Why We Can't Have Nice Things (@JamesKAArcher) December 6, 2021

9.

This video sums up our dire politics – Tory MP Nickie Aiken blames declining trust in politicians on people calling out MP’s lies rather than the MPs themselves for lying.



pic.twitter.com/gj3Mhx3rVX — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) December 6, 2021

Related: Watch: He’s ‘ontologically Brexit’ & lies are ‘essential for him,’ PM slammed on French TV