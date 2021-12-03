Reported comments by Emmanuel Macron branding Boris Johnson a “clown” and a “knucklehead” were “unhelpful”, a Government minister has said.

The French president’s scathing assessment of the Prime Minister threatened to fuel the already bitter diplomatic row between London and Paris which has been simmering for weeks.

Business Minister George Freeman suggested the remarks belonged in the “pantomime season” and linked them to the impending French elections.

“Of course, the Prime Minister isn’t a clown, he is the elected Prime Minister of this country with a very big mandate, leading this country through the pandemic,” he told Sky News.

The comments attributed to Mr Macron were made privately to a small group of his advisers during a visit last week to Croatia, according to French satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine.

Lies

With the ‘clown’ allegations ringing around our heads a clip from French TV that has been subtitled into English and it is damning.

Reporter MarionVan Renterghem didn’t hold back, among other sings she said: “Johnson is someone who lies all the time. Lies are ontological, elemental, essential for him.”

She also adds: “He’s a Brexit creation. He is ontologically Brexit.”

Watch

"Johnson is someone who lies all the time. Lies are ontological, elemental, essential for him"



So 😀 I just subtitled into English what my friend @MarionVanR said about him on French TV, mentioning, among other things, the @PeterStefanovi2 video 👇 pic.twitter.com/Bd4SKGTtiM — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) December 1, 2021

Reactions

1.

There seems to be a lack of awareness in the UK about how much fellow Europeans watch our national news & social media…



So watch @MarionVanR absolutely *nail* Boris Johnson’s character in this discussion. 🔥



Credit to @AlexTaylorNews for subtitles.pic.twitter.com/zWPaXNC0FZ — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 2, 2021

2.

Brexit is a big topic in European media but the way in which it is reported is like chalk and cheese compared to the UK media



The press in Europe have no issues calling Johnson a liar and Europeans look on with shock



It’s like watching a once loved relative, having a breakdown — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) December 2, 2021

3.

People is this country are far more parochial than our European neighbours. To a large part this is because of the English press and its deliberate policy of keeping its readers in the dark. — Hugh Terry (@Hugorelly) December 2, 2021

4.

As a squaddie in the 70’s, stationed in Munster, W Germany, returning to England on leave was an eye opener. Like going back in time. Power cuts, strikes, 3 day week, everything looked shabby, run down due to no investment. We are returning to those times. — Mick (@MCorbett127) December 2, 2021

5.

I can't say I disagree with anything she says.#JohnsonOut #Johnson has failed the nation. — Brian (@electikk) December 2, 2021

6.

'ontologically brexit'. Bang on! — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 2, 2021

7.

Speaking as a European the UK, or should I say England has lost all 'sense and sensibility'.



I dipped into Nick Ferraris show this morning to hear one caller claiming the French have 'sour grapes', its all about Brexit envy – truly beggars belief. — Jules 🇮🇪☘️⭐️🇪🇺💙🇬🇷🐐(🇬🇧)🕊🏳️‍🌈🐾 #BLM (@garnelljules) December 2, 2021

8.

I’m actually struck by how little Europeans are talking about Brexit any more – only when specifically asked do they engage with a mix of bemusement and sadness at what is happening here. They’ve largely moved on. We can’t. — Whatever (@noesgrave) December 2, 2021

