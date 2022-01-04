Jeremy Corbyn appeared as a guest of honour at the president of Mexico’s press conference yesterday.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador hosted the former Labour Party leader at his morning news conference, praising the veteran socialist and receiving warm words from the Englishman in return.

Lopez Obrador, a fellow leftist, has for several years maintained a friendship with Corbyn, who attended the news conference with Laura Alvarez, his Mexican wife, Reuters reported.

“We identify with each other because Jeremy is a defender of just causes, he’s a defender of workers in the United Kingdom,” said Lopez Obrador, who also expressed admiration for the confrontational debating style of the British parliament.

Corbyn, wearing a tie and an olive green suit, and Alvarez sat on a stage in the National Palace in Mexico City, where Lopez Obrador holds news conferences from 7 a.m. daily.

After saying a few words in Spanish, Corbyn said the fact Lopez Obrador held the news conferences was “very impressive and shows a degree of openness in government which is not … found in many countries, indeed anywhere at all in the world.”

Watch the clip in full below:

“There is nothing more wasteful in the world than consigning children to a life of poverty where they don’t achieve their potential, and the whole society loses out. We’re all damaged by inequality…”



An honour to address @lopezobrador_’s daily press conference today. pic.twitter.com/UfzxzAd3EE — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) January 3, 2022

. @jeremycorbyn was the guest of honour at the President of Mexico's press conference today.



It’s fantastic that this thoughtful, humble man is a representative of Britain abroad. With the current mob in charge we need all the friends we can get.



pic.twitter.com/BikPQhWVb8 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) January 3, 2022

