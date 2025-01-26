A penny for the thoughts of Elon Musk right now? Newly-elected US President Donald Trump has taken a few by surprise over the weekend, after tipping his cap to Labour leader Keir Starmer and praising his work in government so far.

ALSO READ: Nigel Farage snubbed for Trump’s inauguration despite flying out to the US again

Is the special relationship still in tact? Apparently so

It is a marked departure from the criticisms levelled at the Prime Minister by Musk, who holds a key role in cutting state expenditure for the Trump administration. The Republican leader is expected to take a call with Sir Keir before the weekend is through.

It would be something of a diplomatic reset if both Trump and Starmer were to build friendly relations. Despite the US and the UK having that fabled ‘special relationship’, it’s fair to say neither leader has previously seen eye-to-eye with the other.

Which Labour figures have criticised Donald Trump?

In fact, Trump and his party colleagues had even gone so far as to take legal action against the Labour Party, after they sent dozens of staff over to campaign for the Democrats back in November. There’s also the matter of ‘bad blood’ from years gone by.

Several senior figures, including Starmer himself, have openly criticised Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary David Lammy went as far as to compare the president to a ‘neo-Nazi’. However, Lammy has since dismissed this spat as ‘old news’.

Donald Trump lends support to ‘good person’ Keir Starmer

On board Air Force Once yesterday, Mr. Trump told journalists that Starmer is ‘a good person, doing a good job’, and praised the relationship between the pair. The PM is also expected to visit the White House at some point in February.

“I like him a lot. He’s liberal, which is different from me, but he’s a good person and he’s done a very good job. He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy. I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.” | Donald Trump