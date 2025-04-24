The Liberal Democrats have called for people who play loud music and videos on public transport to be fined up to £1,000.

The party want to crack down on ‘headphone dodgers’ by altering the law so it explicitly bans playing music and videos out loud from a phone on trains and buses in England.

Current railway byelaws already ban using equipment to produce sound without permission if it annoys others.

The proposal has support from both sides of the house, with Labour and Tory MPs having previously suggested similar measures, the BBC reports.

The policy will need government support to pass though.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “There are already strict rules in place to prevent anti-social behaviour on public transport, including possible fines of up to £1,000.”

In a survey of 2,000 UK adults, 38% said they had experienced people playing music out loud often or sometimes. More than half (54%) said they would not feel comfortable asking someone to turn down their music on public transport.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokeswoman Lisa Smart said: “Far too many people dread their daily commute because of the blight of anti-social behaviour – and headphone dodgers playing loud music on buses and trains are some of the worst offenders.

“Whether you’re heading to work, taking your kids to school, or simply trying to enjoy a moment of peace, everyone deserves to feel safe and respected on public transport.”

She added that it was time to “take a stand for the quiet majority who just want to get from A to B in peace.”

