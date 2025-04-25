A “very ambitious” trade deal between the European Union and the United Kingdom is said to be ready for after the local elections.

Ever since Labour returned to power with their landslide general election won last year, the party have promised to reset the Britain’s relationship with the EU following years of Brexit disaster.

Part of this reset has been trying to reach a new trade deal with the bloc, ahead of a crucial EU-UK summit in May.

And it sounds like the government are close to reaching an agreement.

According to Newsnight’s Nicholas Watt, the government will table a “very ambitious deal with the EU” following the local elections and Runcorn by-election next week.

He said: “People who found themselves in Downing Street in recent days are hearing that once the local elections are out of the way next Thursday – and there is obviously the threat from Reform UK, particularly in the Runcorn by-election – the word is that there is going to be a very, very ambitious deal with the European Union on the table.

Watt said the deal will cover areas such as defence and fishing, and could also address mobility between the UK and Europe.

He added: “Something very big is on the table.”

“Once the local elections are out of the way…. the word is that there is going to be a very, very ambitious deal with the EU…”@Nicholaswatt reports on what recent visitors to Number 10 are hearing about a EU-UK trade deal in the coming weeks.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/K13eWiyKrQ — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) April 24, 2025

A trade deal between both sides has become more crucial following Donald Trump’s ‘liberation day’ tariffs and his waning support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Related: Reform field candidate whose family firm went bust because of Brexit