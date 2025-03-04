JD Vance, the Vice President of the US, has described the UK as “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 years”.

The VP was responding to plans to send a peacekeeping force of 20,000 British and French troops to Ukraine.

He disapproved of the proposals, saying that the only way to ensure lasting peace was to give the US an economic interest in Ukraine.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.”

He added: “That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

The British military has been involved in several military operations since 1980, despite Vance’s comments.

Hundreds of British personnel were killed during fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq in the earl 2000s, alongside US military.

The UK Government has said that it remains “absolutely committed” to peace in Ukraine, and is “engaging with key allies” following the US’ pausing of military aid to the country.

“We are in an era of re-armament,” Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said.

“Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending. Both to respond to the short term urgency to support Ukraine, but also the long-term need for more responsibility for our own European security.”

