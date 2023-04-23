Our wellness is measured in a multitude of ways. What the doctor thinks. What our minds think. What our rectal deposits look like. And, often, what our reflection is showing that day…

That f**king mirror.

But how much do we really push that all aside for our career, aspirations and social life? Ignoring our issues. Ignoring our wellbeing. Are we really putting our most important self, first?

Celeste Barber is a name you should know. If you don’t, then please go to her Instagram account immediately, fall down that rabbit hole and have a lovely day.

The funny as f**k comedian not only has become a social media force, with content that will make you choke with giggles, but is also the standout star of the hit new show on Netflix, Wellmania. An eight-part series loosely adapted from the book by Brigid Delaney, Wellmania: Extreme Misadventures in the Search for Wellness – sited as a ‘freewheeling dramedy.’

When I sat down to watch it, I didn’t know who Celeste was and hadn’t heard of the book by Delaney for that matter. I had actually just come in from a work event where I’d drank 4 glasses of champagne (ok 6) on an empty stomach and ordered a Big Mac and Fries during my taxi ride home, with a side of 6 chicken nuggets as a chaser. Don’t judge, ok.

Slightly tipsy, slightly tired and two days since I last exercised due to social life and work commitments, at 10.15pm, I wanted light relief and Netflix delivered. Yes, perhaps I should have been getting my 7 hours sleep (I never have time for 7) and yes, I should have opted for the left-over chicken salad I’d put off eating. But it was a long week (still only Tuesday) and here we were.

Before I knew it, it was midnight, no fries or nuggets were in sight (all in my belly), and I’d binged the first three episodes.

Hooked. Addicted. Wanted more. And yes, I’m not talking about the food, thanks.

Wellmania is a comedy worth tweeting and snorting with laughter for, but you also can’t help but look internally and ask yourself a question… Am I Ok? The truth is, I wasn’t sure.

That night I got 5 hours sleep, regretting it instantly at a video shoot the next day and cursing the fact that I couldn’t get a morning coffee. I run on caffeine. But that week, in-between drinks with friends, another baby shower, a Gay Man Talking book signing, a birthday and a work schedule that made me nauseous, I devoured the rest of Wellmania.

It was simply, brilliant.

However, amongst the comedy, the brilliant writing and performance by Celeste herself, my laughter wasn’t able to quell the burning feeling crying out inside of me, is this me?

Was I the one pushing my health – both physical and mental – aside in favour of a work diary that burst at the seams, social cocktails and husband hunting? Was I the one neglecting the growing anxiety I was so desperately trying to suffocate?

Irrational me would book a doctor’s appointment straight away, get my bloods done, do a health check-up and try a crossword to challenge my brain. So, I did it. I’m irrational.

But that wasn’t enough. The must-watch programme which follows the journey of Olivia, a food writer living in New York then found stuck back home in Australia after visa issues, shines a light on a serious subject, wrapped in comedy wool… our abuse to our health and wellness. It is a deep internal cleanse, looking at our mistreatment to our bodies and minds over years of parties, commitments, ladder climbing ambitions and stress. That word. Our unseen health alarm that often doesn’t ring loudly until it’s too late. A common killer.

F**king Stress.

And we all have it – in many forms.

After watching the final episode (and missing it already) I knew the facts. I am a workaholic; I say yes to most social plans and my balance in food and drink could be seriously better. I was not putting me or my wellness first and I was/am suffering. The voice in my head was forever ignored and I was drowning.

So, what Wellmania has done for me is this. It’s brought to light my mental health situation – in a way I didn’t think it would. It’s made me notice things – anxiety, priorities, – and evaluate what the F I’m doing.

I am not ok. I don’t think I have been for a long time. And that, strangely, is ok. Refreshing in fact. That is now a problem that I’m aware of and that I can do something about. We often push aside our struggles, feelings or issues because other things come first. Salary striving, juggling friendships, bill paying, social requirements and a book release that you wanted to go well. I stopped asking myself how I was, and just ignored my internal voice – told it to F off.

Our health is all we have. We know this, but need reminding. Without it we are nothing.

Wellmania ended on a cliff-hanger rather than a conclusion (such is life right now,) and let’s hope Netflix and Celeste give the world what we really want, a series two. But after those end credits rolled and work loomed over me, ahead of the next day, I realised that I now can’t put off what is screaming at me…

Are You Well?

The answer is simple. No, not quite yet. Perhaps no one is. But I’m going to work on it. Thanks for reminding me Netflix gods.

So, I urge you all, watch Wellmania for light relief and great performances. Smile, regardless. Then, check in on your friends and loved ones. Ask them questions. Listen to your body. Listen to the inner voice that’s tired and sometimes struggling. Don’t go out. Do go out. Are you doing too much? Have a walk. Don’t take that anxiety for granted. Go to the doctors. Exercise. Argue less. Love more…

Life is short. Get well soon.

