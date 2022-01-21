Rory Steward said Boris Johnson is “unsuited to be prime minister” in a blistering attack on Sky News yesterday.

The former Tory MP and London mayoral candidate laid into the questionable character of the PM as the so-called Partygate scandal continues to rock his premiership.

Today it was revealed that Tory MPs are considering publishing secret recordings and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” as ‘Operation Save Big Dog’ shows its teeth.

It comes after Johnson suffered a bruising during PMQs with one Red Wall MP defecting to Labour and the former Brexit secretary calling for him to resign.

Speaking to Sky News, Stewart, who ran against Johnson in the 2019 Conservative Party leadership contest, had some choice words for his former colleague.

“He lies, he’s disorganised, he betrays almost every personal commitment that he has,” Stewart said, adding that he was “manifestly unsuited to be PM from the beginning and it’s very, very disturbing that a great country like Britain should have chosen someone so unsuitable for the role.”

Watch the clip in full below:

