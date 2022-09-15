The UK will continue to suspend border checks on farm produce and other goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain, a move that is expected to antagonise the EU but not provoke further action.

According to Guardian reports, Westminster has informed Brussels that a continuation of the grace period for checks on goods will be its modus operandi for the foreseeable future until a suitable solution to the cross-border headache is found.

The government notified the EU on Thursday of its formal response to seven lawsuits brought by the EU over the alleged failure of the UK to comply with the Northern Ireland protocol.

It will mean farm produce including sausages, ready meals and dairy products from Great Britain can continue to be delivered to shops in Northern Ireland without physical checks that they comply with EU standards.

The UK argues it is a necessary move to preserve business stability as well as fulfil a promise to the unionist political parties, which object to the protocol.

Brussels is not expected to respond until it has fully assessed the UK’s response.

