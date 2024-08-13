Almost six in ten Brits would vote to rejoin the European Union if there was a referendum tomorrow, new polling has revealed.

Eight years on from the Brexit vote, most UK nationals now favour a reversal of the 52/48 decision to leave the EU as many of the claims made by the Leave camp have been outed as mistruths.

The economic damage wrought by leaving the largest trading bloc in the world have also been laid bare.

A report by Cambridge Econometrics commissioned by City Hall shows that the cost of Brexit to the UK’s economy is £140 billion, leaving the average Brit nearly £2,000 worse off in 2023, while the average Londoner was nearly £3,400 worse off last year as a result of Brexit.

It also calculates that there are nearly two million fewer jobs overall in the UK due to Brexit – with almost 300,000 fewer jobs in the capital alone.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, therefore, the demand to rejoin the EU has never been higher.

YouGov polling shows 59 per cent of Brits now favour a return to the EU compared to 41 per cent who want to remain outside the bloc.

Responding to the results, Nick Tyrone posted: “Brexit has lost”.

If there was a referendum on returning to the EU, Britain would vote to rejoin the EU by 59% to 41%



In favour of joining the EU: 48%

Against joining the EU: 33%

Would not vote: 8%

Don’t know: 11%



Headline vote intention

In favour of joining the EU: 59%

Against joining the EU:… pic.twitter.com/cBYT6mY6Wg — YouGov (@YouGov) August 13, 2024

The numbers remain steady – around 60% of Britons would vote to rejoin the EU, 40% would vote to stay out. Brexit has lost. https://t.co/rQ84ENF7GE — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) August 13, 2024

Related: Elon Musk thanks Liz Truss for her support upholding ‘free speech’