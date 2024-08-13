Elon Musk has thanked Liz Truss for her support after she complimented the Tesla billionaire and his social media platform, X for promoting free speech.

Musk has been locked in a public battle with prime minister Sir Keir Starmer over the past few weeks, tweeting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK following the tragic deaths of three young girls in the north west.

Last week, he shared a news story purporting to be from the Telegraph newspaper suggesting that the PM is considering building ’emergency detainment camps’ on the Falkland Islands to house rioters involved in recent uprisings.

A cursory Google search for the headline would have quickly proved that it isn’t real, while The Telegraph has since confirmed it did not publish such an article.

But according to one of his biggest adversaries, Liz Truss, he is simply protecting free speech.

The former British prime minister, who lasted just 49 days in the top job, took to X to defend Musk and X after it was reported that MPs are coming off the platform in their droves.

She said: “I am appalled by the attacks of free speech in Britain and Europe.

“Good for Elon Musk and X for standing up to these bullies.”

Thank you for your support — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The reaction has been quick to flood in on the back of it.

Here’s a pick of what people have had to say:

Liz, I think you’re confusing attacks on free speech with the upholding of the laws of a land of which you were Prime Minister. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) August 13, 2024

Funny that Liz because there has been no change to the law under the new government, this is all Tory policy — Clifford 🇪🇺 (@holte) August 13, 2024

Go away — Dom Joly (@domjoly) August 13, 2024

Well now Elon has the 58th best prime minister in British history on his side he must feel unstoppable — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 13, 2024

More importantly, what does the lettuce think? — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) August 13, 2024

