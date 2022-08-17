Liz Truss has attacked British workers, saying they need “more graft” and that this has “been a historical fact for decades”, in a leaked recording.

Truss, who is the heavy favourite to win the Tory leadership contest and become the next prime minister, made the comments during her time as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the second-most senior Treasury ministerial position.

The audio was published by the Guardian, and hears Truss suggests that British workers lack the “skill and application” of foreign rivals such as China.

She goes on to say that this is “partly a mindset or attitude thing,” and that productivity is “very, very different in London” compared to the rest of the country.

‘British workers don’t work hard enough,’ says Liz Truss, supporter of the part-time PM pic.twitter.com/x7dWNrKbgc — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 16, 2022

U-turn

These comments in particular could be damaging to the Tory MP after her embarrassing U-turn earlier this month on plans to cut civil service pay outside the capital.

In the audio, she continues: “There’s a fundamental issue of British working culture. Essentially, if we’re going to be a richer country and a more prosperous country, that needs to change. But I don’t think people are that keen to change that.

“There’s a slight thing in Britain about wanting the easy answers. That’s my reflection on the election and what’s gone before it, and the referendum – we say it’s all Europe that’s causing these huge problems … it’s all these migrants causing these problems. But actually what needs to happen is more … more graft. It’s not a popular message.”

Fuck, this leaked Liz Truss recording is insane. How long have team Rishi had this?



She says economic issues aren’t due to immigrants or the EU but workers outside London being lazy, dictatorships are more productive apparently.



Red wall voters, listen up. Reclaim your dignity. pic.twitter.com/BoyEGQUl1j — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 16, 2022

Britannia Unchained

This is not the first time the Tory leadership hopeful has come under fire for comments about the British workforce.

Truss was one of a number of Tory MPs who co-authored the book Britannia Unchained, which in one passage described British workers as the “worst idlers in the world.”

She has since claimed she had nothing to do with that chapter and blamed Dominic Raab.

Raab has said the authors of the book all took “collective responsibility” for its content.

At a Tory leadership event in Perth on Tuesday evening, Truss said she was unaware of the comments in the audio clip.

However, she appeared to back up her belief that British workers are not productive enough.

When asked about the audio, she responded: “I don’t know what you’re quoting there. But the point that I’ve always made is what we need in this country is more productivity across the country and we need more economic growth.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary, Jonathan Ashworth described Truss’ comments as “grossly offensive.”

He said: “With wages shrinking thanks to Tory failure to bring inflation under control and years of lacklustre growth, it’s grossly offensive for Liz Truss to effectively brand British workers lazy.

“I would have hoped she had moved on from the days of her Britannia Unchained fiasco, but it seems that is the blueprint for her prospective government. Workers across the country are working all hours to keep a roof over their heads, put food on the table and provide for their families.

Related: Liz Truss blasts Sinn Féin for ‘driving a wedge’ between Northern Ireland and UK