A group of senior Tories will publically call for Liz Truss to go next week, ITV’s Nicholas Watt is reporting.

The prime minister sacked her chancellor today after his min-budget threw the markets into turmoil.

She will now stage a press conference in Downing Street later in which she is expected to announce major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway.

But it could be too little too late for the beleaguered PM.

According to ITV News reports, the writing is already on the wall for Truss.

Recent polling has put support for the Tories at just 19 per cent, with some estimates suggesting they might struggle to get even ten seats in a general election.

One source told Watt that “serious people” will publically call for Truss to walk.

“The PM will find it difficult to survive”, he reports.

A group of senior Tories have been holding discussions + have decided the following: the sacking of @KwasiKwarteng will prompt them to come out publicly next week + call on @trussliz to resign. My source: "These are serious people. The PM will find it difficult to survive." — Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) October 14, 2022

