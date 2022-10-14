Kwarteng to go. The economic policy, the reason to be for her premiership, gone. The problem Liz Truss will now find is there is nothing left to feed to the wolves but herself.

The Treasury did not comment on the report.

“I’m told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget,” Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, said on Twitter. “Not clear who will be replacing him.”

Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, The Times has reported.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .