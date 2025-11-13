Former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about immigrant workers have sparked fury amongst his MAGA loyalists, who reckon his comments contradict his long-standing “America First” philosophy.

Although Trump has long pursued tough immigration policies and overseen controversial mass deportations during his administration, his latest remarks suggest a more nuanced view of the role foreign workers play in the U.S. economy.

Speaking with Laura Ingraham on Fox News on Monday (November 10), Trump said that for the country to thrive, it will need to “bring in talent,” referring to individuals entering through the H-1B specialist visa program.

When Ingraham responded that the U.S. already has “talented people” at home, Trump disagreed, insisting that additional skilled workers from abroad are essential for America’s success.

“No you don’t,” he said. “You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn. You can’t take people off an unemployment line and say, ‘I’m going to put you into a factory and we’re going to make missiles’.”

This comment immediately sparked lots of backlash online.

A MAGA commissioner, Anthony Sabatini, wrote on X: “This is insane – we are going to lose the mid-terms so badly

“We’ve never seen an administration crash & burn in its first year so badly – for no reason other than to appease donors & special interests.”

“Trump broke everyone’s heart with this line about the American workforce and H-1B’s,” added commentator Mike Cernovich.

Others had a lot to say regarding the H-1B visa suggestion, which is very popular in the tech world.

“Americans train their H1B replacements every day,” one user wrote, with another adding: “The opposite can also happen. H1B can train their American replacement. Tell @realDonaldTrump America First means #AMERICANSFIRST.”

Combined with the persistent links between himself and Jeffrey Epstein, it seems Trump is continuing to annoy his most loyal fanbase…