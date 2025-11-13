In 2025, more and more entrepreneurs are paying attention to white label delivery, as this solution allows them to create their own delivery system under their own brand without building from scratch.

White label delivery is a ready-made platform for delivering food or goods that can be fully customized to your brand. Instead of paying hefty commissions to UberEats or DoorDash, you get your own similar service, but with your logo, design, and complete control over business processes.

In 2025, there’s a noticeable increase in the number of businesses implementing white label delivery platforms to avoid high aggregator commissions and regain control over branding and customer data. This trend is explained by simple math: restaurant commissions on delivery orders can reach 30% and take a significant portion of profits, making many businesses unprofitable. Additionally, the services themselves sometimes “glitch,” causing brands to suffer as well. At times, restaurants are shown as closed when they’re actually open, or don’t appear to customers at all. And the refund policies there are often harsh: “if a customer says you didn’t include their cheeseburger, please refund them for it, even if you know you included it.”

Why Commission-Based Platforms Are Expensive

To understand the value of white label solutions, you first need to grasp the scale of the problem with traditional delivery platforms. A dish that brings 15% profit when sold at the establishment can turn into a 7.6% loss after accounting for delivery service commissions. That’s why prices often have to be raised, which has obvious downsides for the business. For some customers, your product simply becomes unavailable, too expensive. Although without the commission, they could afford it.

DoorDash charges from 15% to 30% depending on the chosen plan, and Grubhub charges from 5% to 15% and more. And these are just base commissions, not including additional fees for marketing, priority placement, and other “options.” The more visible you want to be on the platform, the more you pay.

But the main problem isn’t just about money. When a customer orders through a third-party app, they become the platform’s customer, not yours. You don’t have access to their contacts, order history, or preferences. Essentially, you’re renting an audience instead of building your own base of loyal customers.

How White Label Delivery Works

Now let’s get to the main point: what is white label delivery from a technical perspective and how does it all function? Imagine a constructor where all the parts are ready, and you just need to assemble them according to your needs. A white label platform includes:

A mobile app for customers under your brand, where people can browse menus, place orders, and track delivery. Everything looks as if you independently developed the app from scratch, but in reality, you’re using a proven solution.

A management panel for restaurants or establishments, where you can manage menus, prices, accept orders, and control the kitchen. Often this works directly in the browser and doesn’t require any installation.

A courier system that automatically distributes orders, builds optimal routes, and allows tracking delivery status in real-time.

An administrative panel for you, where you see the complete business picture: statistics, finances, user management, and locations.

Regarding launch speed: if creating your own delivery system takes months of development and hundreds of thousands of dollars in investment, white label can be up and running in just a few days. Some platforms, like the Delivety white label delivery app, promise full launch even within 24 hours.

At the same time, you get modern white label solutions that include a loyalty system, integration with payment systems, support for different types of delivery (food, groceries, alcohol), and the ability to operate in multiple cities and regions simultaneously.

What Really Matters When Choosing a White Label Solution

When you start looking for a white label platform, the options can be overwhelming. But not all solutions are created equal. Here’s what you should really pay attention to:

Pricing transparency. Some providers promise “low prices,” but then it turns out they take a commission on each order, plus a monthly fee, plus the cost of additional modules. Look for solutions with clear, understandable pricing without hidden fees. Specialization. There are platforms that do “everything for everyone” from logistics to e-commerce. But if you specifically need food delivery, it’s better to choose a solution tailored to this niche. It will have all the necessary tools: Kitchen Display System for the kitchen, order assembly system, recipe management, etc. BYOD compatibility (Bring Your Own Device). An important point: do you need special equipment, or can you use regular smartphones, tablets, and computers? The second option significantly lowers the barrier to entry. Quality of support. When something breaks at 8 PM on Friday (and it will break at some point), who will help you? Having fast technical support, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides can save your business from downtime. Customization capability. Can you customize the platform to your needs? Change the design, add your own features, integrate with existing systems? Flexibility is what distinguishes a truly good solution from a mediocre one. Scalability. Today you have one restaurant, and in a year you have a chain of 10 establishments in different cities. Will the platform be able to grow with you? Are there limits on the number of orders, locations, couriers?

Choose a provider that thinks about your success, not just their own profit.

What Is White Label Delivery: Conclusions and Prospects

Let’s return to the initial question: what is white label delivery? It’s not just technology—it’s a paradigm shift in the delivery industry. Instead of being held hostage by large platforms, businesses gain freedom, control, and the ability to build direct relationships with their customers.

The time when creating your own delivery system was only available to large companies with million-dollar budgets is over. Today, even a small restaurant can launch its own branded delivery platform in a few days with minimal investment that works just as well as industry giants.

The key conclusions are simple:

Commission-based platforms eat your profit and take your customers. White label solutions allow you to keep both resources.

The technological barrier has virtually disappeared. You don’t need to be an IT guru to launch and manage your own delivery system.

Flexibility and control provide a competitive advantage. You can quickly adapt to market changes, test new ideas, and build a unique experience for customers.

This is a long-term investment in your brand. Every order works for you, not for someone else’s app.

The delivery market continues to grow, and in the coming years, competition will only intensify. The question isn’t whether to switch to white label delivery, but when to do it. The sooner you take control into your own hands, the more customers and profit will stay in your business rather than in the pockets of intermediaries.