Since becoming president, Donald Trump’s Oval Office meetings with various world leaders have been like nothing we’ve ever seen.

From the explosive attack on Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, to the real-time fact-checkings by Mark Carney and Emmanuel Macron, to the fake news ambush on the president of South Africa, there have been several jaw-dropping moments from the Oval Office.

And now, Trump has provided another bizarre exchange as he told the leader of Germany that D-Day was “not a great day” for the European nation

On Thursday, German chancellor Friedrich Merz met with Trump in the Oval Office.

As the pair moved onto the topic of the war in Ukraine, Merz pointed out that they were speaking on the eve of the anniversary of D-Day, which took place on June 6, 1944.

In a bizarre exchange, Trump asked Merz “This is not a great day for you?” before saying the historic event of World War 2 “was not a great day” for Germans.

Merz then reminded the president that D-Day marked the start of Germany’s liberation from Nazi dictatorship.

He continued: “We know what we owe you but this is the reason why I’m saying, America is again in a strong position to do something on this war [in Ukraine] and ending this war.

“So let’s talk about what we can do jointly, and we are ready to do what we can.”

In the same Oval Office meeting, Trump said he was “disappointed” with Elon Musk’s criticisms of his administration’s tax and spending bill, a comment that sparked an explosive social media row as the pair’s ‘first buddy’ relationship imploded in front of the eyes of the world.

